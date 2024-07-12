Raymond James’ (RJF) “Peer Perform” Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their peer perform rating on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

RJF has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.89.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.8 %

RJF opened at $120.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.73. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 246,349 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,468,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,966,000 after buying an additional 138,075 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,147,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,482,000 after buying an additional 120,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,830,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,335,000 after acquiring an additional 263,687 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

