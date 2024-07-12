Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

RRR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.62. 181,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,414. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 98.44%. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $40,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,847,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,245,497.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

