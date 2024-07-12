Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) rose 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 69,810,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 51,900,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).
Red Rock Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
About Red Rock Resources
Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.
