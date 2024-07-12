Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.71

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 305946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Redwire Stock Up 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.97.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $87.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redwire Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Redwire by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 23.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Featured Stories

