Relay Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.04 (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $0.04 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,823,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

