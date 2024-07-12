RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) PT Lowered to $248.00 at UBS Group

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $251.00 to $248.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.33.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $217.90 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $239.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 37.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,135,000 after buying an additional 1,321,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,196,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,088,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,440,000 after purchasing an additional 538,636 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 637.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after purchasing an additional 172,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,875,000 after purchasing an additional 148,173 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.