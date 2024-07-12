Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.55

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.55 and last traded at $57.12, with a volume of 15105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.29 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Articles

