Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.55

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.55 and last traded at $57.12, with a volume of 15105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.
Republic Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.29 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%.
Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.
About Republic Bancorp
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Republic Bancorp
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.