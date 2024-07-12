Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ur-Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.06).

URE stock opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.26 and a 12 month high of C$2.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.22. The stock has a market cap of C$568.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$139,005.46. In other news, Director James Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total value of C$122,300.09. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$139,005.46. Insiders sold a total of 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $382,708 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

