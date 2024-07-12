Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Trading 0.8% Higher

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
Roadrunner Transportation Systems Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.
Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile
Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.
