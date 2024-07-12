Robert W. Baird Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $694.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $679.00 to $694.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MCK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $596.00.

Get McKesson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $575.27 on Tuesday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $395.30 and a fifty-two week high of $612.17. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $574.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.02.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 31.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.