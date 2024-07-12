Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 250,000 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $5,257,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Vladimir Tenev sold 45,545 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $961,454.95.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Vladimir Tenev sold 47,570 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,678.40.

On Monday, May 6th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $4,482,500.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $426,834.96.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.93 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $84,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after buying an additional 2,486,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after buying an additional 2,459,702 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after buying an additional 2,101,325 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.