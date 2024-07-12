Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCKT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.13. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,776 shares of company stock valued at $599,513 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 97,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after buying an additional 1,656,111 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after acquiring an additional 314,086 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,984,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.