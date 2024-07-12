Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $245.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROK. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.71.

ROK opened at $274.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $249.00 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $1,700,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 20,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

