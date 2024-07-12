Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Update

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 8,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 923,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,963. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.68. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.3658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 183.75%.

RCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,532,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,988,000 after buying an additional 247,496 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $520,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $846,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Stories

