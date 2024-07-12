Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.38.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $195.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,113,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,340,738 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

