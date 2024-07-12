Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Trading 1.4% Higher

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.69. 45,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 73,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

