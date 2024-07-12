Royal Bank of Canada Cuts DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHT.UN. CIBC increased their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.50 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DRI Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.14.

TSE DHT.UN opened at C$11.79 on Tuesday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.21 and a 52-week high of C$17.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

