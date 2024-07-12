Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Royal Gold worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 28.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after acquiring an additional 51,795 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 92.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 57,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,081. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.88. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $136.45.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

