Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Royale Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYL remained flat at $0.04 on Thursday. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,203. Royale Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Get Royale Energy alerts:

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.