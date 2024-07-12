Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 11,200 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $404,320.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 15,586 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $500,934.04.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2,935.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 201,307 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sprout Social by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 46,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after purchasing an additional 311,146 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.