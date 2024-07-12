Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

RHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.29.

NYSE RHP opened at $100.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $122.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.

In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $526,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

