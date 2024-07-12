Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Short Interest Update

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,100 shares, a growth of 150.1% from the June 15th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sadot Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sadot Group stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sadot Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:SDOT Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Sadot Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDOT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.44. 62,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,618. The company has a market cap of $24.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. Sadot Group has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.10 million. Sadot Group had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Sadot Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

