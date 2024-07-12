SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI) Short Interest Update

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 310.9% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
SAI.TECH Global Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SAI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. 38,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,891. SAI.TECH Global has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.
SAI.TECH Global Company Profile
