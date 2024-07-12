SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI) Short Interest Update

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 310.9% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SAI.TECH Global Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. 38,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,891. SAI.TECH Global has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

Get SAI.TECH Global alerts:

SAI.TECH Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company sells crypto assets mining machines to end customers, as well as provides a suite of specialized services, including purchase of mining machines, hosting service, and mining pool services to crypto asset mining customers.

Receive News & Ratings for SAI.TECH Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAI.TECH Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.