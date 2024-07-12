Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.25. Approximately 270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

