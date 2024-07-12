Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $273.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.63.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $228.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.30. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

