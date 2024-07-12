Saras (OTCMKTS:SAAFY) Shares Down 1.5%

Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
Saras Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94.
About Saras
Saras S.p.A. engages in the oil refinery business in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Industrial & Marketing; and Renewables segments. It also sells and distributes oil products, such as diesel, gasoline, diesel fuel for heating, liquefied petroleum gas, virgin naphtha, bunkering, and aviation fuel.
