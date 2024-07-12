Scancell (LON:SCLP) Shares Up 11.7%

Shares of Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) were up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.89 ($0.14). Approximately 2,314,210 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 465% from the average daily volume of 409,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Scancell Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £103.30 million, a PE ratio of -1,112.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.41.

About Scancell

(Get Free Report)

Scancell Holdings plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and infectious disease. Its product candidates include SCIB1, an ImmunoBody cancer vaccine that is in Phase II for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and SCIB2/iSCIB2 vaccine, which is under evaluation for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.