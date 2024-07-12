ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells $805,201.17 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 18,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $805,201.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ScanSource Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ScanSource Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in ScanSource by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 173,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ScanSource by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 118,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.