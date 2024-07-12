ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells $805,201.17 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 18,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $805,201.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
