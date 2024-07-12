Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,816.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 120,476 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 188,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.03. 2,513,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,500. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $40.16.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

