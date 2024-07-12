Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.28

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.28 and last traded at $76.23, with a volume of 511127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 611,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,312,000 after purchasing an additional 72,226 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 125,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

