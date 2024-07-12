Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Trimmed by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,013 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 2.6% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $15,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,266. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.