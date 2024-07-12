Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after purchasing an additional 111,813 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 197,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 179,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 518,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,669. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.70.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

