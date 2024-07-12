Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.2% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $230.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

