Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 21,792 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,200,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,953,749. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $274.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

