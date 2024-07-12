Sciencast Management LP Buys New Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Xylem by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 379,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.

Xylem Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XYL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.42. 751,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,392. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average of $128.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

