Sciencast Management LP Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

MetLife Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $73.39. 3,810,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

