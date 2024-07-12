Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.82 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.1% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the first quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,937,674 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $148.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,830. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $149.44.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

