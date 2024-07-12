Sciencast Management LP Invests $656,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MTN traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $179.84. The stock had a trading volume of 486,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,313. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.82%.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.