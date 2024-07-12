Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.0% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,343,000 after purchasing an additional 420,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,358 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.97. The company had a trading volume of 793,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,316. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $233.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.00.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,898 shares of company stock worth $18,558,167. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

