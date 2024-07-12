Sciencast Management LP Sells 2,742 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. Barclays reduced their target price on Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Northland Securities downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,245,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

