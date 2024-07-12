Sciencast Management LP Takes $980,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.21. 1,368,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,025. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.44.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

