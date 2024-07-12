Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,480 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $789,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 136,167 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 148,118 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,349,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $175,383,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 755,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,579. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average is $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PFGC. Barclays dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

