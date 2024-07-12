Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 172,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 460,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,621,000 after purchasing an additional 124,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,525.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $523,533.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,376. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRU traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,052. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.73.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

