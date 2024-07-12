Scotiabank Cuts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $80.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

OXY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,076,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,890,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 84,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.