Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009397 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001121 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,566.92 or 0.99943496 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012130 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00069318 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041206 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

