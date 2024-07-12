Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Down 3.3%

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.57 and last traded at $35.67. Approximately 183,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,952,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Get Semtech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMTC

Semtech Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $206.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.16 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. On average, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 83.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Semtech by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Semtech by 205.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.