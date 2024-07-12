Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Short Interest Update

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 443.0% from the June 15th total of 270,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Senti Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Senti Biosciences stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,785 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 4.42% of Senti Biosciences worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Senti Biosciences alerts:

Senti Biosciences Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ SNTI opened at $0.32 on Friday. Senti Biosciences has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Senti Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SNTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Senti Biosciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.