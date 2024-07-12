SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Westpark Capital

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Westpark Capital from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

SentinelOne Trading

NYSE S opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,399,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,568. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

