Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sezzle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

SEZL has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sezzle

Sezzle Price Performance

Sezzle stock opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. Sezzle has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.96 million and a P/E ratio of 36.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sezzle will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sezzle news, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,226.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $170,421.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,134,484.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,226.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,432 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,005 over the last 90 days. 57.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.