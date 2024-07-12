Shentu (CTK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $85.49 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular exchanges. Shentu has a total market cap of $85.49 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shentu has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 135,980,081 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

